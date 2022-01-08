What You Need To Know About Storytelling

Philip Pullman once said: “After nourishment, shelter and companionship, stories are the thing we need most in the world.”

Why do you need to incorporate storytelling?

The way facts are communicated is as imperative as the facts themselves. Your piece of good information can easily get lost amidst other less-worthy content if you lack the ability of storytelling.

Fables are random stories with animal characters, but the way they are presented to us; it makes us agree to the moral of the story.

How stories affect the mind?

The art of storytelling and psychology are interrelated. Stories affect your mind as it transmits you from the not so good real world to the utopian state. Therefore, conversations that revolve around stories are always the best ones.

How to create better stories?

Element of suspense: It keeps your mind waiting for the mystery to unravel.

Detailed imagery for the setting you want: Detailed description creates a great visual in the readers' minds, keeping them involved.

Take help of literary techniques for memorable pieces: Dual tone is common in great stories. You can easily find hidden meanings even in simple storybooks of children if you dig in deep.

Change is easier with an example: The characters in the stories are someone with whom readers tend to relate themselves. They work, act and behave in similar ways to that of the character. It is a great way to change a person.

Characteristics of highly persuasive stories

Delivery: A good writer must know the right time to deliver twists and judgements in the story.

Imagery: Readers can easily be distracted if the imagery is not as powerful as the storyline.

Realism: A story must be rooted on the soil of reality. The fragile thread between reality and fantasy is what keeps the audience hanging.

Structure: A well-structured plot that has elements of suspense and logic is exactly what the audience desires.

Context: Stories that address the concerns of the readers are always welcomed.

Audience: You cannot control the way your story is perceived but should always try to hit the audience’s attention and appreciation.

