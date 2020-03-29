AMA on Building Global SAAS. The WhatFix Journey with Khadim Batti [Monday, 5 PM Huddle]

NextBigWhat Huddle brings you great perspective from founders and product leaders on building and scaling product – led businesses.

On March 30th, we have Khadim Batti – cofounder and CEO of WhatFix, a leading digital adoption platform that helps companies provide intuitive onboarding, and effective training and support.

WhatFix, which recently raised $32mn in Series C has over 100 Fortune 1000 customers and NPS of 65, which is a fantastic achievement.

In the upcoming Huddle with Ashish Sinha (NextBigWhat founder), Khadim will share the product-market-fit journey of WhatFix and how the company went about scaling globally.

Monday (March 30th) | 5 PM | At a screen near you (i.e. online/live video).

