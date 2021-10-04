WhatsApp Adds Rupee Symbol To Chats: Now, Pay Using Whatsapp For Faster Access To Payment Capability

Following the launch of WhatsApp Pay in 2020, WhatsApp announced that it will introduce the Indian rupee symbol in the chat box as a visual indicator for making payments easier for users on the platform – a slight change from the current solution that takes two steps to initiate payments.

WhatsApp’s addition of the rupee symbol in chat box and feature additions such as QR code access by the camera app are ways to enhance user adoption in India amid the growing competitive space.

With the latest updates, Payments on WhatsApp is likely to become more inclusive as users can now send money using two of the most recognisable symbols – by staying within the WhatsApp chat composer.