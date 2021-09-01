WhatsApp Banned Over 3 Million Accounts in India in June-July, 316 Ban Appeals Received From Users

- WhatsApp’s latest User Safety Monthly Report reveals that the instant messaging platform banned over three million accounts during the months of June and July this year.
- The report also reveals that a total of 316 ban appeals were made by users and India Grievance Officer during the mentioned timeframe and 73 accounts were actually banned.
- A total of 594 grievances from Indian users were received during the 46 day period, out of which 316 were ban appeals, the report mentions.
