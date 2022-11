WhatsApp said in its ‘User Safety Report’ for the month of September that between September 01, 2022 and September 30, 2022, a total of 2,685,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned.

This includes 8.72 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users. Notably, the number of accounts blocked in September was 15% more than the 23.28 lakh accounts the messaging platform banned in August.