Menu
Startup Course
now!
[8AM] letter
AI News
Free Book Summaries
Hiring
Submit Your Product
Upcoming Products
Submit your story (press release)
Contact
Subscribe
Home
/
WhatsApp Considers Integrating Ads and Subscription Fee
WhatsApp Considers Integrating Ads and Subscription Fee
September 15, 2023
WhatsApp may add ads to increase Meta’s revenue.
The platform is considering ads in conversation lists; decision not finalized.
Meta also discusses an ad-free subscription model, though some insiders oppose it.
0
0
0
Share
0
Tweet
0
Share
0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers
The daily newsletter for busy professionals
Name
Email
HP
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.
Delivered 8 AM. Daily.
More news »
WhatsApp is not exploring ads in the app, confirms Meta
Prompt Engineering offers salaries that can reach Rs 2.77 cr annually
‘Made in India’ iPhone 15 will be more expensive in India than in US or Dubai
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications