Subscribe

WhatsApp Considers Integrating Ads and Subscription Fee

  • WhatsApp may add ads to increase Meta’s revenue.
  • The platform is considering ads in conversation lists; decision not finalized.
  • Meta also discusses an ad-free subscription model, though some insiders oppose it.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications