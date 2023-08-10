- Passkeys are secure unique codes or digital keys that might soon replace traditional passwords in WhatsApp, being more secure and user-friendly.
- The passkeys being stored in Google Password Manager promotes convenience, especially for managing multiple accounts across devices.
- Launch date for the feature remains uncertain, but the move towards passkeys by various services and the current beta status of the feature hint at a possible rollout soon.
WhatsApp Expected to Launch Passkeys Providing Enhanced Security and User-Friendly Experience
