WhatsApp Expected to Launch Passkeys Providing Enhanced Security and User-Friendly Experience

Image Credit: PhoneArena
  • Passkeys are secure unique codes or digital keys that might soon replace traditional passwords in WhatsApp, being more secure and user-friendly.
  • The passkeys being stored in Google Password Manager promotes convenience, especially for managing multiple accounts across devices.
  • Launch date for the feature remains uncertain, but the move towards passkeys by various services and the current beta status of the feature hint at a possible rollout soon.
