WhatsApp FINALLY gets NPCI License; Let the Fintech war begin

WhatsApp has finally received NPCI license to roll out payment product in India.

The first phase of WhatsApp Pay rollout will bring the payment service through the instant messaging app to as many as 10 million users in India, reports Business Standard. The service is said to have secured the licence from the NPCI that was the first of some long-pending regulatory approvals that WhatsApp sought to officially launch WhatsApp Pay in the country.

“Pending other compliance points, the messaging platform will be able to do a full rollout”.