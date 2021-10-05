WhatsApp Global Voice Message Player coming soon to your phone

As per the reports, WhatsApp has started working on a new feature called Global Voice Message Player.

As far as utility is concerned, WhatsApp’s upcoming Global Voice Message Player feature will be useful when users receive a long voice message, in which case, they can continue sending messages to other contacts while they are listening to the voice message.

Apart from Global Voice Message Player, WhatsApp is also working on two new features that are aimed at making disappearing messages a tad bit smarter.