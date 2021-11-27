HomeNewsWhatsApp has been given permission to double its payment offering to India’s 40 million users : Report
WhatsApp has been given permission to double its payment offering to India’s 40 million users : Report
WhatsApp has won regulatory approval to double the number of users on its payments service in India to 40 million, a source with direct knowledge told news agency Reuters on Friday.
Instead, the National Payments Corporation of India this week told the company it could double the user base to which it can offer its payment service – currently restricted to 20 million – the source said.
The NPCI gave WhatsApp approval to start its payments service last year after the company spent years trying to comply with Centre’s regulations, including data storage norms that require all payments-related data to be stored locally.