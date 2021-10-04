WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down globally

Facebook and its owned applications WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger are reporting loading issues worldwide due to severe outgage as several users complained.

Downdetector showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on the Facebook website said when trying to load. Meanwhile, the social-media giant’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.