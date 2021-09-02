WhatsApp Ireland hit with record fine of €225m by DPC
The Data Protection Commission has fined WhatsApp Ireland €225m for infringements of data protection rules.
It is the largest fine ever imposed by the DPC and the second largest penalty ever levied on an organisation under EU data laws.
In December of last year, having concluded its investigation, the DPC sent its draft decision to other European data regulators for consideration, as required by the GDPR. However, eight of around 40 of those authorities disagreed with the draft conclusions, including the DPC’s proposed fine of up to €50m. Because the DPC was not able to reach a consensus with the other regulators on how to proceed, the case was referred to the European Data Protection Board earlier this summer and it made its binding ruling at the end of July which the DPC must now enforce.