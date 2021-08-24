WhatsApp is making it easier to quickly send payments

WhatsApp is adding a new shortcut button for users to send payments through WhatsApp Pay in the beta version of the app.
WhatsApp pay is built upon the Unified Payments Interface platform, and it’s a part of a growing list of UPI-powered payments services, including Google Pay, Flipkart’s PhonePe, and PayTM. It can be used to send and receive money between two bank accounts free of charge in a fast and secure way.
Not everyone has access to WhatsApp pay yet, and when the service first launched, only 20 million of its 400 million users in India actually had the feature.