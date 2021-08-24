    WhatsApp is making it easier to quickly send payments

    • WhatsApp is adding a new shortcut button for users to send payments through WhatsApp Pay in the beta version of the app.
    • WhatsApp pay is built upon the Unified Payments Interface platform, and it’s a part of a growing list of UPI-powered payments services, including Google Pay, Flipkart’s PhonePe, and PayTM. It can be used to send and receive money between two bank accounts free of charge in a fast and secure way.
    • Not everyone has access to WhatsApp pay yet, and when the service first launched, only 20 million of its 400 million users in India actually had the feature.
