    WhatsApp’s Communities to let admins create groups within groups

    • WhatsApp is working to add new features to help Communities admins have greater control in groups.
    • As per the screenshots shared by the reporting publication, to distinguish them from conventional group chats, community icons will be squares with rounded sides.
    • Communities are expected to have the ability to create groups within groups as well as the option to welcome new users via a ‘Community Invite Link.’
    [Via]
