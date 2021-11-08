Home News WhatsApp’s Communities to let admins create groups within groups
- WhatsApp is working to add new features to help Communities admins have greater control in groups.
- As per the screenshots shared by the reporting publication, to distinguish them from conventional group chats, community icons will be squares with rounded sides.
- Communities are expected to have the ability to create groups within groups as well as the option to welcome new users via a ‘Community Invite Link.’
