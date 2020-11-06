WhatsApp Pay launched in India

WhatsApp is set to rock the digital payments space in India from today with the launch of WhatsApp Pay.

WhatsApp Pay will be using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a real-time payments system supported by more than 160 banks in India to run this new feature. With this update, we can expect to see WhatsApp taking on industry veterans like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.

WhatsApp Pay will be initially available to 2 crore WhatsApp users in India. The number of users is being limited as per the cap laid down by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI). WhatsApp Pay has the option of expanding its user base in a phased manner.