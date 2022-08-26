WhatsApp’s ‘take it or leave it’ privacy policy forced users into agreement: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held that WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy places its users in a take it or leave it situation, virtually forcing them into an agreement by providing a mirage of choices and then sharing their sensitive data with its parent company Facebook.

“When data concentration is seen through this prism, it does give meaning to the new adage that ‘data is the new oil’, and, as noted in the CCI Order dated 24.03.2021, it raises competition concerns because it prima facie amounts to imposition of unfair terms and conditions upon its users, thereby violating Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act,”. [Court]