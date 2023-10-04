Subscribe

WhatsApp receives temporary relief from Tripura High Court in encryption case

  • The Tripura High Court has temporarily halted a Trial Court order requiring WhatsApp to reveal the original sender of a chat containing a fake resignation letter of CM Manik Saha.
  • The case revolves around Rule 4(2) of the IT Rules, 2021, which mandates social media platforms to identify the first originator of any information under certain conditions.
  • WhatsApp argues that implementing this rule would necessitate breaking its end-to-end encryption, infringing on users’ privacy rights and freedom of speech.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0