WhatsApp receives temporary relief from Tripura High Court in encryption case

- The Tripura High Court has temporarily halted a Trial Court order requiring WhatsApp to reveal the original sender of a chat containing a fake resignation letter of CM Manik Saha.
- The case revolves around Rule 4(2) of the IT Rules, 2021, which mandates social media platforms to identify the first originator of any information under certain conditions.
- WhatsApp argues that implementing this rule would necessitate breaking its end-to-end encryption, infringing on users’ privacy rights and freedom of speech.