WhatsApp has finally begun rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat backups for iOS and Android users globally, announced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday.

“You can now secure your end-to-end encrypted backup with either a password of your choice or a 64-digit encryption key that only you know. Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service provider will be able to read your backups or access the key required to unlock it,” it further said.