Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced its create Poll feature. Polls could previously only be created by users in groups, but now WhatsApp users can utilise the tool in private chats as well.

You can find the feature in Attach button section which is present in the typing box. Both Android and iPhone users can now use polls on WhatsApp.

[Via]

