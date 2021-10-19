    WhatsApp rolls out redesigned icons, working on “Done” and “Undo” buttons for media editing

    • The company is developing two new buttons to improve user experience while editing media.
    • Since the feature is still under development, you will only see the addition of two new buttons – Done and Undo – when it rolls out in a future update.
    • The new icon update doesn’t change much for the users except for how each sections look like but the new buttons when available could be a welcome change for users who like editing media before sharing it across on WhatsApp.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.