WhatsApp rolls out redesigned icons, working on “Done” and “Undo” buttons for media editing
The company is developing two new buttons to improve user experience while editing media.
Since the feature is still under development, you will only see the addition of two new buttons – Done and Undo – when it rolls out in a future update.
The new icon update doesn’t change much for the users except for how each sections look like but the new buttons when available could be a welcome change for users who like editing media before sharing it across on WhatsApp.