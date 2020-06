WhatsApp has questioned the credentials of Good Governance or G2 Chambers — the petitioner challenging its entry for payments business through UPI.

It is ‘an irresistible conclusion’ that the same set of people are also behind the complaint against WhatsApp Pay at the Competition Commission of India (CCI). (G2) is unregistered’ think-tank, which was formed only two months before the petition was filed. “ – WhatsApp, in its response to SC.