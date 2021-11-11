    WhatsApp spotted integrating Novi digital wallet to enable global payment transfers

    • A code found in the latest WhatsApp 2.21.23.10 beta version hints at Novi integration, which will enable global payment transfers, according to XDA Developers.
    • The integration of this service would let WhatsApp users send or receive money globally through the Novi digital wallet.
    • The company is already running a small pilot of a Novi digital wallet in the US and Guatemala.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.