WhatsApp spotted integrating Novi digital wallet to enable global payment transfers
- A code found in the latest WhatsApp 2.21.23.10 beta version hints at Novi integration, which will enable global payment transfers, according to XDA Developers.
- The integration of this service would let WhatsApp users send or receive money globally through the Novi digital wallet.
- The company is already running a small pilot of a Novi digital wallet in the US and Guatemala.
