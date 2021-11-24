Home News WhatsApp tests the new feature of playback controls for audio messages
- WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to control playback speeds of audio messages.
- As spotted by WABetainfo, dedicated playback controls will allow users to playback the messages faster at 1.5X or 2X the original speed.
- WhatsApp is testing an update that lets you speed up the playback of voice messages Also WhatsApp will let you pause voice recordings in the future.
