WhatsApp to offer end-to-end encryption option for backups
In what could lead to possible pushback from security agencies and governments across the world, global instant messaging giant WhatsApp said on Friday it will start offering end-to-end encryption on backup of messages.
WhatsApp currently provides Android phone users the option to backup their chats either on Google Drive or some other storage of their choice, while for iPhone users it provides the same option on iCloud.
An end-to-end encryption on backups means that media and messages, stored on either Google Drive or iCloud will now be encrypted with a unique and completely random encryption key.