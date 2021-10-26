WhatsApp users may soon have to verify their identity to make payments

HomeNewsWhatsApp users may soon have to verify their identity to make payments
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India and in addition to chats and calls, the Facebook-owned company has also been working on WhatsApp Pay, its payments offering for some time now.
WhatsApp received the nod from the National Payments Corporation of India last year and has been rolling payments in a phased manner.
As per an APK teardown done by XDA Developers, WhatsApp may soon ask users to verify their identity if they wish to continue using payments.