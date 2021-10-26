    WhatsApp users may soon have to verify their identity to make payments

    • WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India and in addition to chats and calls, the Facebook-owned company has also been working on WhatsApp Pay, its payments offering for some time now.
    • WhatsApp received the nod from the National Payments Corporation of India last year and has been rolling payments in a phased manner.
    • As per an APK teardown done by XDA Developers, WhatsApp may soon ask users to verify their identity if they wish to continue using payments.
