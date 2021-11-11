WhatsApp wants NPCI to increase its UPI cap ; NPCI May Relax Limit In Phases

HomeNewsWhatsApp wants NPCI to increase its UPI cap ; NPCI May Relax Limit In Phases
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is pushing for the user cap on its payment service to be increased beyond the current 20 million.
The National Payments Corporation of India, which operates the country’s retail payment and settlement systems, had allowed WhatsApp to start payment services in November last year with a cap of 20 million users.
WhatsApp India’s director of payments Manesh Mahatme said in September that it is scaling up the service in phases in partnership with NPCI. Mahatme said the focus will be on accelerating marketing initiatives to increase awareness of the payments feature on the instant messaging app.