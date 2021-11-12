    WhatsApp will let users selectively hide “Last Seen” status

    • This will allow WhatsApp users to display elements like their last seen to all contacts except specific contacts allowing more fine controls.
    • The same option is also available for your WhatsApp profile picture, Last Seen and About info, and it seems the option is not available for status updates just yet.
    • Users must note that disabling the last seen option for a contact will not allow you to see their last seen information either.
