Home News WhatsApp will let users selectively hide “Last Seen” status
- This will allow WhatsApp users to display elements like their last seen to all contacts except specific contacts allowing more fine controls.
- The same option is also available for your WhatsApp profile picture, Last Seen and About info, and it seems the option is not available for status updates just yet.
- Users must note that disabling the last seen option for a contact will not allow you to see their last seen information either.
