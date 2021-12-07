Home News WhatsApp’s disappearing messages feature now has more options.
- WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages last year that allowed users to set a timer on texts and more recently a way for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once.
- They are providing users with more options to control their messages and how long they stick around, with default disappearing messages and multiple durations.
- WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats.
