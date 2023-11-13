When Two Giants Intersect: Healthcare Meets Fintech | Julie Yoo and David Haber | a16z Podcast

This discussion with Julie Yoo and David Haber explores the intersection of healthcare and fintech, pointing out the challenges and opportunities in the U.S. healthcare system.

They highlight the potential of reimagining the three-party system of payers, providers, and consumers, with a focus on the impact of regulatory changes and the role of new technologies.

The Complexity of Healthcare

The U.S. healthcare system is marked by complexity and inefficiency, largely due to the separation between those who provide, receive, and pay for services.

This disconnect often results in unexpected bills and a lack of cost transparency, indicating a need for systemic change.

Healthcare Spending Vs. Outcomes

Despite accounting for about 20% of its GDP, the U.S. is grappling with declining healthcare outcomes.

The efficiency of healthcare spending in the U.S. is significantly lower compared to other developed countries, suggesting a need for better spending strategies.

Fintech as a Solution

The intersection of healthcare and fintech offers a unique opportunity to streamline processes, improve transparency, and enhance the overall healthcare experience.

By leveraging fintech principles and technologies, it’s possible to address some of the systemic issues in the healthcare sector.

Our health care outcomes are actually getting worse… the yield of a given healthcare dollar spent in the U.S is far far lower than all other developed nations in the world which is a sad sad State of Affairs. – Julie Yoo

Impact of Regulatory Changes

Recent regulatory changes have led to increased transparency in the healthcare sector, creating opportunities for innovation.

Despite facing resistance from certain stakeholders, these changes are critical for driving payment reform and enhancing the healthcare system.

The people delivering the service and receiving the service are not the people paying or privy to the payments flow of those services and that very bifurcation is what causes so much of the incentive misalignment that we experience in our Healthcare System today. – Julie Yoo

Challenges for Small Providers

Small healthcare providers often struggle with working capital.

After providing services, they may have to wait for up to 90 days or more to receive reimbursement from insurance companies, putting a strain on their working capital and their ability to pay employees.

