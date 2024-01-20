"When you do stuff together, the return is so much bigger": Survival expert Bear Grylls

So much anxiety gets amplified when we live outside of what feels natural to us, what this calling is. And I think so much of life is just trying to find the courage inside to follow that. – Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls shares insights into his own survival experiences, emphasizing the mental resilience required for survival in challenging environments. He is a former UK Special Forces soldier, who went on to become one of the youngest climbers of Mt Everest, despite breaking his back in a free-fall accident only months earlier.

Table of Contents

The Importance of Individual Passions

Grylls emphasizes the importance of encouraging children to find their own passions rather than imposing specific interests on them.

While he believes there is something universally beneficial about being outdoors, he stresses that each individual should find what ignites them personally.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Role Modelling Resilience

Bear Grylls underscores the importance of setting an example through personal actions rather than words alone – especially when it comes to building mental resilience within families.