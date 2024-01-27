Subscribe

White House expresses concern over AI-generated explicit content featuring Taylor Swift

  • The White House has voiced concern over AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift circulating on social media, describing the situation as ‘alarming’.
  • During a press conference, the Biden Administration’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, emphasized the role of social media companies in preventing the spread of such content.
  • Jean-Pierre also highlighted that such incidents disproportionately impact women and girls, and the President is committed to reducing the risk of fake AI images through executive action.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0

Discover more from nextbigwhat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading