White House expresses concern over AI-generated explicit content featuring Taylor Swift

- The White House has voiced concern over AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift circulating on social media, describing the situation as ‘alarming’.
- During a press conference, the Biden Administration’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, emphasized the role of social media companies in preventing the spread of such content.
- Jean-Pierre also highlighted that such incidents disproportionately impact women and girls, and the President is committed to reducing the risk of fake AI images through executive action.