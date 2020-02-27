Who uses an iPhone in Movies? Hero or the Villian?

“I don’t know if I should say this or not,” 

“Not ’cause it’s lascivious or something, but because it’s going to screw me on the next mystery movie that I write, but forget it, I’ll say it. It’s very interesting. Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies but – and this is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie – bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.” [Rian Johnson, Knives Out director].

"every single filmmaker who has a bad guy in their movie that's supposed to be a secret"

This is how crazy Apple is about branding. What about you?

NextBigWhat
NextBigWhat team : The best way to reach out to us is via email: team@nextbigwhat.com

