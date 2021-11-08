Why Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan pushing NFT craze is sweet information for Metaverse

HomeNewsWhy Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan pushing NFT craze is sweet information for Metaverse
Superstar Kamal Haasan, popularly known as ‘Ulaganayagan’ to fans, made his debut in the Metaverse through his very own NFT collection on Sunday.
Experts believe NFTs will disrupt the marketplace, and artists like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan presence in the NFT space will create another revenue stream for their intellectual property.
Beyond Haasan, Singh’s Fantico will be helping a host of celebrities including actors, production houses, directors, singers and musicians for their NFT ventures and get them jump into the metaverse bandwagon.