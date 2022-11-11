Why building the metaverse is hard:

Games startups are more like a space tech or biotech startups than building an app
To build a v1 of a new game usually takes 2-3 years and tens of millions of dollars at the low end
Apps take 6 months and <$1m
In deep tech, or bio, or games – what can you actually deliver in a year?
For PC/console, the bar for a AAA title is just high. Characters, worlds, levels
And what if you raise $100m and then your first rocket launch fails?
There’s much to be learned from this constraint
What if that could be reduced significantly in cost without sacrificing quality? Would be huge
There’s Roblox and Minecraft but frankly there could do so much more, if you give users the authoring tools. This is how you could avoid the big upfront content bill
On the plus side, we now know there’s decabillion dollar outcomes when companies do build amazing new franchises. So it can work – it’s just not much like building an app
Follow: @andrewchen[Via]
[Via]