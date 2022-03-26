Why this serial entrepreneur wants to de-glorify startups

“I don’t know if it’s a compliment, necessarily, calling someone an entrepreneur.”

Over the past two decades, Lamm, 40, has built and sold a slew of start-ups, including AI-product builder Hypergiant, e-learning software company Simply Interactive, digital gaming company Team Chaos and Conversable, an AI-driven conversational intelligence company.

Last year, Lamm announced the launch of his sixth company, Colossal Biosciences – a biotech company hoping to resurrect the woolly mammoth using gene-editing techniques.

“I probably cry more than the average person. I’m a highly emotional person,” Lamm says.

[Via]