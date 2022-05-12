Why Disney Is Getting Into the Furniture Business

- Each piece contains the typical trappings of Disney-think wall-mounted shelving shaped like mouse ears and rugs adorned with doodles of Rebel Alliance Starfighters-but is covert enough to not dominate their surroundings.
- Compare that to the global box office, which brought in a paltry $21 billion last year and still hasn’t fully bounced back from pandemic closures.
- It remains to be seen whether Disney Home will become a strategic home decor brand or simply an umbrella group to unify the new collection with its existing lineup of gift-shop homewares, but the omnipresence of Disney-and its ambitions to leave an even bigger stamp on the built environment-practically guarantees you’ll encounter one of its products in due time.
