Why emotional intimacy is important for a healthy relationship and how to create it

Meaning, you regularly show interest in and care about each other’s internal world.
HOW TO CREATE EMOTIONAL INTIMACY
In order to have emotional intimacy, we have to practice vulnerable sharing.
– sharing parts of our past that make us who we are today
– opening up when we feel insecure or anxious
– having difficult conversations that make us uncomfortable.
– asking for our needs to be met
1. What is your best and worst memory from childhood?
2. What did you get from your parents that you needed, and what do you feel like you missed?
3. How do you liked to be loved? (this will change regularly)
5. What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned in the past year?
6. What’s something impactful that’s happened to you that you’ve never shared with anyone else?
Intimacy actions show us that are partner considers us, listens to us, and keeps us working as a team even life gets busy.
– ordering your partner take out and putting it in the fridge with a note for them
– sending a “I’m so grateful you’re in my life” text message
– doing the dishes or helping out around the house
– planning something spontaneous and fun that you normally wouldn’t do (mini golf, a hike, etc)
– grabbing them a book on a new subject they’re super passionate about
By consistently showing up in these ways for ourselves and our partner, we create a safe space for mutual freedom and evolution.
