Why founders should take as many VC meetings as possible: Insights from Sam Corcos (Levels' Co-founder)

‘Luck’ is when preparation meets opportunity. Luck plays a significant role but if you’re not prepared to recognize an opportunity when it comes up or you’re not prepared for it, you’re not taking full advantage of the luck that’s made its way to you. – Sam Corcos

Sam Corcos, Co-founder & CEO of Levels, shares his experiences and insights on various aspects of entrepreneurship. He covers topics such as the importance of open communication in fundraising, balancing optimization and spontaneity, understanding risk and success, maintaining quality during growth, and the challenges faced in product development.

Table of Contents

The Art of Fundraising

Fundraising is not about converting people to a vision but finding those who already resonate with it.

Each fundraising effort should be viewed as part of a trend line rather than a single event to foster open communication.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Optimization vs Spontaneity

While planning is crucial for achieving goals, the value of spontaneity should not be underestimated when it comes to having new experiences or meeting interesting people. Overplanning can often limit potential opportunities.

Corcos’ life experiences without a home base have shaped his approach towards business – valuing spontaneity and flexibility over excessive planning.