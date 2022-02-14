Why gamers hate crypto, and music fans don’t

- One of the most popular recurring stories over the past two months has been for a game developer to announce some sort of NFT integration in a forthcoming video game, inspiring a massive backlash, only to later disavow the project and apologize.
- It’s easy to imagine Ubisoft eventually limiting access to parts of the game based on NFT ownership, at which point the whole thing has become one more micro-transaction to add to the pile.
- Gamers’ souvenirs, whether posters or action figures, are separate from the game itself, and have no bearing on how fun the game is to play.
[Via]