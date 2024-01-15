Why respecting the laws of physics is important

‘If you convince yourself to care a lot about what you’re learning, you’re naturally, if you’re passionate about what you’re doing, you’re gonna learn faster, you’re gonna become smarter faster.’ – Guillaume Verdon

Guillaume Verdon, a physicist and quantum computing researcher, shares his insights on the importance of understanding physics, the philosophy behind effective accelerationism (e/acc), and presents his views on personal productivity, learning methods, identity exploration, and career guidance for young individuals.

Respecting Laws of Physics

Understanding and respecting the laws of physics can guide us towards a better future.

These laws exist whether we like it or not and acknowledging them can help navigate life effectively.

Effective Accelerationism

The e/acc movement assumes that every agent organism and metaorganism will act in its own interests.

Maintaining an adversarial equilibrium or competition is crucial to keep each other in check at all scales.

However, power acquisition can potentially lead to corruption.