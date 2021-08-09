Why right now is the greatest time to launch a startup

You have 10x the amount of funding sources You used to have to rely on VCs. Not anymore To name a few: – Fund via your community – Fund via NFTs – Fund via pre-sales – Fund via tokens – Fund via accelerators all over the world – Etc All of a sudden, you have 10x the options Greg Isenberg

I think right NOW is the greatest time to launch a startup You should probably consider starting/joining something Here’s 10 reasons why:

You can start with the community I’ve identified ~8000 communities that could be unbundled from Reddit to support a ~$1m/year revenue business Bonus: you often need $400 max to build MVP to tap that untapped value Sounds like a dream experiment to me

You have 10x the amount of funding sources You used to have to rely on VCs. Not anymore To name a few: – Fund via your community – Fund via NFTs – Fund via pre-sales – Fund via tokens – Fund via accelerators all over the world – Etc All of a sudden, you have 10x the options

My head spins thinking about how much is changing in our world right now Ex: – Millions of creators who need support – New world requires new products – ↑ social commerce – ↑ sustainability products – ↑ internet usage across the globe You know this won’t last forever

Everything is unbundling before our eyes – Facebook groups – eBay – Zoom – Etsy – Reddit – Udemy What a wonderful time to be building a startup

No-code/low-code tools Launching isn’t the hard part anymore The hard part: – Building community – Creating an opinionated product – Co-building with the community – Finding wonderful teammates – Community/product fit

Niche businesses can be worth billions People used to laugh at niche Why “go small” when you could “go big”? The way to go big right now IS to go small Large tech companies can’t be everything to everyone

You can attract niches easier than ever Start with the community, then build software VERSUS Start with software, then build community Point: you increase your odds of success by building community-first

The knowledge is out there Between podcasts, Discord/Slack communities, YouTube and Twitter, the “secrets” to startup are at your disposal Grab it

You can run a $100m/year business from your iPhone I have a friend who’s company makes $100m/yr Facts: – He started it in 2018 – It’s niche – Unbundled from a FB Group – Moved from SF to Malta because he likes the vibe – He runs his entire biz from his iPhone on an island!