Why Tamil Nadu is becoming a hub of India’s Electric Vehicle revolution?

India’s top EV companies Ola, Ather Energy, Sri Varu Motors, Simple Energy, TVS Electric and Ampere are lining up in setting up their manufacturing facilities to make their e-scooters in Tamil Nadu while @Guidance_TN is now in talks with Exide & Amara Raja

Tamil Nadu has an exclusive EV policy since 2019 that offers sops like 100% reimbursement of SGST till Dec 31, 2030, 15% capital subsidy & 100% electricity tax exemption till December 2025. It also provides a 20% capital subsidy for EV battery manufacturing till Dec 2022. 1/n

And the result: India’s top EV companies Ola, Ather Energy, Sri Varu Motors, Simple Energy, TVS Electric and Ampere are lining up in setting up their manufacturing facilities to make their e-scooters in Tamil Nadu while @Guidance_TN is now in talks with Exide & Amara Raja 2/n

to set up their units to manufacture batteries for e-scooters. Lucas-TVS, ELETS, Li Energy and Stanadyne have already signed MoUs for setting up their units to produce batteries for electric two-wheelers. This is just the scenario of EV. Already TN leads India in 3/n

Automobile industry & now it’s going to be the undisputed leader in EV ecosystem as well. The state’s mantra has always been attracting OEM manufacturers even at the cost of losing revenues & providing free/subsidized land, power supply. This is the Dravidian model of Economics.

Even though providing these attractive packages might result in loss of revenues in the near term, the result of OEM manufacturers setting shops here paves the path for the creation of chain of ancillary industries, raw material supply chain, end to end ecosystem and the

subsequent creation of employment opportunities and the resultant microeconomic growth and development contributed by the employed people in the local economy in the form of eateries, transport services, shops, etc creates an ideal environment for people to live in.

Dravidian model is all about creating an ideal investment destination ecosystem. Right from IT to defense and aerospace to automobile to energy to tourism, Tamil Nadu leads the nation. Tamil Nadu has the most number of registered factories in India, far higher than Maharashtra.

In terms of GDP contribution, Tamil Nadu remains second in India, just behind Maharashtra. But Maharashtra is 136% larger and 55% more populous than Tamil Nadu. In terms of per capita GDP, Tamil Nadu remains undisputedly The Number One among the larger states.

Apart from economy, Tamil Nadu leads India in other key health indicators such as life expectancy, infant mortality rates, etc. Tamil Nadu has the most doctors per 1000 people (1 for every 254 people – WHO recommendation is 1 for every 1000. TN has four times of that).

In terms of tourism, Tamil Nadu received 20.1% of international tourists and 23.3% of domestic tourists in India (pre-Covid levels). Chennai alone attracts about 45% of health tourists from abroad arriving in the country and remains the Health Capital of India.

Govt of India introduced New Education Policy (NEP). One of its main aim is to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (no. of students joining colleges after completing schools) to 50% by 2035. Guess what, Tamil Nadu has already achieved this. Current GER: India – 27% TN – 51.4%