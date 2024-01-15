Why you need to learn AI in 2024

‘There’s a huge opportunity now, open to a wider community of people who perhaps are not hardcore AI guys, but they can leverage the power of AI just by interfacing with APIs.’ – David Bombal

As we progress further into the digital era, knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is becoming increasingly essential across various sectors.

The Rise of AI and ML

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are fast becoming indispensable skills across diverse domains, including cybersecurity.

Gaining proficiency in these technologies can significantly boost professional credentials and potentially increase earning potential.

Key Learning Resources

A variety of resources are recommended for those keen on delving into AI and ML.

These include the book ‘Deep Learning’ by Ian Goodfellow, Yoshua Bengio, and Aaron Courville, as well as Andrew Ng’s online course ‘AI For Everyone’.