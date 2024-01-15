Why you need to learn AI in 2024
‘There’s a huge opportunity now, open to a wider community of people who perhaps are not hardcore AI guys, but they can leverage the power of AI just by interfacing with APIs.’ – David Bombal
As we progress further into the digital era, knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is becoming increasingly essential across various sectors.
Table of Contents
- The Rise of AI and ML
- Key Learning Resources
- Python’s Role in AI
- Harnessing Foundation Models
- Career Opportunities with AI Expertise
- Specialized AI for Different Domains
- Starting with Supervised Learning
- Prompt Engineering in AI
- Steps to Train Your Own Networks
- Understanding AI Terminology
- Recognizing Limitations of AI
The Rise of AI and ML
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are fast becoming indispensable skills across diverse domains, including cybersecurity.
Gaining proficiency in these technologies can significantly boost professional credentials and potentially increase earning potential.
Key Learning Resources
A variety of resources are recommended for those keen on delving into AI and ML.
These include the book ‘Deep Learning’ by Ian Goodfellow, Yoshua Bengio, and Aaron Courville, as well as Andrew Ng’s online course ‘AI For Everyone’.