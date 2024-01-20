Why you should fight for justice even if you don’t live to see it

You can kill me as soon as you like, but you cannot stop the emancipation of women. – Táhirih

Storyteller Golriz Lucina shares the story of Táhirih, a 19th-century Iranian poet and mystic who fought for justice and equality. Drawing parallels with today’s situation in Iran, she underscores the power of sacrifice, love, and delayed gratification in the pursuit of societal transformation.

Táhirih: A Beacon for Human Rights

Táhirih was a 19th-century Iranian poet and mystic who championed human rights.

Born into a society that suppressed women’s voices, she used her words to advocate for equality and freedom.

Her courage led to her execution but also left an unforgettable legacy.

Echoes of Defiance

Current protests in Iran resonate with Táhirih’s struggle.

Women today continue to fight for their freedoms using nonviolent means such as speaking out and removing their hijabs.

This ongoing battle underscores that the fight for women’s emancipation is far from over.