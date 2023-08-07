WHY YOU’RE ALWAYS TIRED – It All Begins With Your EVENING ROUTINE! | Tom Bilyeu | Podcast Summary

The BEST EVENING ROUTINE! If You’re ALWAYS tired – It All Begins here! | Tom Bilyeu
This episode explores the importance of an effective evening routine, focusing on the critical role of sleep for productivity, energy, and overall well-being.
Tom Bilyeu shares valuable insights and practical strategies to optimize sleep, from diet and exercise to the use of technology and the design of your bedroom.
Cannabinoids and Sleep
Different cannabinoids in marijuana can influence sleep differently.
For instance, CBN may be more effective for sleep than CBD.
Exploring the use of cannabinoids, such as sublingual tinctures, may have potential benefits for sleep and relaxation.
The Significance of Chronotypes
Understanding your chronotype, or when your body naturally wants to sleep and wake up, can help create a sleep schedule that aligns with your biological rhythms.
This can optimize your sleep and wakefulness periods, leading to improved focus and productivity.
The Snowball Effect of Sleep Hygiene
Optimizing sleep hygiene can lead to a snowball effect, leading to improved focus, energy, productivity, cognition, and overall health.
From managing stress to creating an evening ritual, every small adjustment can significantly improve sleep quality and, in turn, overall well-being.