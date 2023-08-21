William MacAskill on Effective Altruism, Moral Progress, and Cultural Innovation | Podcast Summary

William MacAskill on Effective Altruism, Moral Progress, and Cultural Innovation | Convos with Tyler
In a stimulating dialogue with Tyler Cowen, philosopher William MacAskill, a key proponent of the effective altruism movement, delves into the principles and impact of effective altruism, the intricacies of moral progress, and the role of cultural innovation.
The conversation provides a comprehensive understanding of these subjects, emphasizing the need for a balanced and thoughtful approach in moral decision-making.
Simulation Hypothesis
If we are living in a simulation, the future may be shorter, and the causal impact of our actions could be much lower.
However, this uncertainty could also lead to a form of paralysis, where we don’t know what actions to take.
Economic Growth Limitations
The potential for infinite economic growth seems highly speculative and unlikely.
Economic growth will eventually plateau, and the more important focus should be on changing the values that guide the future or ensuring that we have a future at all.
Promoting Beneficial Factors
Certain factors, such as technological development, good institutions, democracy, liberalism, more cooperation, and higher trust in societies, have been beneficial over the last 200 years and should continue to be promoted.