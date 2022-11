The iCloud for Windows app appears to be experiencing persistent problems. Videos taken with an iPhone 14 Pro Max are being corrupted by iCloud for Windows, turning them into black videos with scan lines.

Other users claim they are finding unfamiliar images and even films in their photo banks. These images or videos may belong to other people’s iCloud libraries.

