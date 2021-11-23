HomeNewsWinvesta launches India’s first multi-currency account
Winvesta launches India’s first multi-currency account
In a first of its kind in India, investment fintech Winvesta has launched a feature that helps clients based in the country to remit funds via UPI and net banking to fund their global investment accounts.
The Winvesta feature is part of a three-month cohort of the regulatory sandbox, and the feature is powered by Cashfree Payments India Pvt. Ltd., launched by the Reserve Bank of India.
Founded by former Deutsche Bank veterans Swastik Nigam and Prateek Jain, Winvesta Ltd. is an appointed representative of RiskSave Technologies Ltd., which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, UK. Winvesta offers a global investment platform for those in India.