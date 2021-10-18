HomeNewsWipro is hiring women professionals under ‘Begin Again’ program
Wipro is hiring women professionals under ‘Begin Again’ program
IT major, Wipro has announced the launch of ‘Begin Again’ program for the women professionals who had a break in their career for a duration of six months to one year or more for jobs based in India.
‘Begin Again’ is Wipro’sInclusion and Diversity [I&D] initiative for women who are looking to relaunch their career post a break – be it for a sabbatical, motherhood, elderly care, travel, passion, or any other personal reasons.