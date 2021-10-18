    Wipro is hiring women professionals under ‘Begin Again’ program

    • IT major, Wipro has announced the launch of ‘Begin Again’ program for the women professionals who had a break in their career for a duration of six months to one year or more for jobs based in India.
    • ‘Begin Again’ is Wipro’sInclusion and Diversity [I&D] initiative for women who are looking to relaunch their career post a break – be it for a sabbatical, motherhood, elderly care, travel, passion, or any other personal reasons.
