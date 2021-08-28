    Wipro partners with DataRobot to provide solutions in augmented intelligence

    • Bengaluru-based global IT giant Wipro has announced that it will co-develop solutions in augmented intelligence with Boston, Massachusetts-based AI solutions provider DataRobot.
    • Augmented intelligence can be defined as a design pattern that combines people and artificial intelligence working in tandem to help humans with better cognition in the areas of decision making and learning.
    • DataRobot provides an augmented intelligence platform and Wipro said that it will utilise its skills in enterprise AI and combine DataRobot’s offerings to provide clients with AI-led intelligence in businesses.
