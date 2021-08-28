Wipro partners with DataRobot to provide solutions in augmented intelligence

Bengaluru-based global IT giant Wipro has announced that it will co-develop solutions in augmented intelligence with Boston, Massachusetts-based AI solutions provider DataRobot.
Augmented intelligence can be defined as a design pattern that combines people and artificial intelligence working in tandem to help humans with better cognition in the areas of decision making and learning.
DataRobot provides an augmented intelligence platform and Wipro said that it will utilise its skills in enterprise AI and combine DataRobot’s offerings to provide clients with AI-led intelligence in businesses.